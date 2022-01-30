The Spun

Bengals Fans Were Furious With Tony Romo On Sunday

Tony Romo during a golf outing this year.SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Who Day! For the first time since 1988, the Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl bound. But, Cincy fans were a little nervous when they suspected CBS color analyst Tony Romo was trying to jinx them in OT.

“The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl Jim!” Romo said before Evan McPherson knocked in his walk-off field goal. For a franchise that’s had its fair share of heartbreak, Bengals fans heart rates climbed when the former Cowboys QB called his shot.

Tony Romo with a crazy jinx about how he was pretty sure Chiefs would score this half a few minutes ago,” said CBS Sports radio’s Andrew Perloff.

“If the Bengals somehow lose now, that’s an all-time announcer jinx by Tony Romo,” tweeted Andrew Vailliencourt.

Just me or does it seem like Romo is actively trying to jinx the Bengals?” asked sports anchor Scott Grodsky.

Tony Romo doing his best to jinx the Bengals rn,” another user tweeted.

From four wins last season, to the Super Bowl in 2021. How could you not love the NFL?

