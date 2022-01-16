Bengals Fans Weren’t Happy With Zac Taylor’s Decision

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cincinnati Bengals had a shot to put the game away with yet another redzone trip.

After his offense was stopped short of the line to gain on third down, head coach Zac Taylor called a timeout on fourth-and-inches from just inside the 10-yard line. Ultimately, the team elected to kick the field goal instead of go for the conversion.

In a game that is shaping up to come down to the wire, Bengals fans everywhere weren’t too pleased with Taylor burning an unnecessary timeout. If they were planning to kick the field goal anyway, they simply could’ve taken a five-yard delay of game penalty instead of calling the first TO of the half.

Fans and analysts from around the league ripped Taylor for this ill-advised decision.

“That was egregious by Zac Taylor to waste a timeout there lmao if you’re gonna kick it just kick it,” one wrote.

“I just don’t understand burning a timeout there. If you’re kicking anyways, the timeout is far more valuable than the 5 yards,” another added.

So they had plenty of time to decide. They had 10 seconds on play clock … and they burn a timeout? Zac Taylor. That’s terrible — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 16, 2022

The Bengals currently hold a seven-point lead with one timeout remaining. The Raiders have one final shot to tie or win the game with a touchdown drive in the waning minutes of the contest.