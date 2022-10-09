Bengals Get Big Injury News Ahead Of Sunday Night's Game
The Cincinnati Bengals got some great injury news regarding two of their offensive weapons on Sunday afternoon.
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Hayden Hurst are both expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Both players were listed as questionable on the injury report heading into this contest.
Higgins has been a mammoth for the Bengals through four games. He leads the team with 315 receiving yards and also has two touchdowns.
Hurst has been their top tight end so far as he has 104 yards and a touchdown off 14 receptions.
The Bengals come into this contest having won two straight games after they started out 0-2. They're looking to be at least tied for first in the AFC North division by the end of the night.
Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be nationally televised by NBC.