Bengals Get Encouraging Injury News On Wednesday

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sitting on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 01: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Aller /Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals received some promising news on their top pass rusher. On Wednesday, defensive end Trey Hendrickson was upgraded from a limited to a full participant for the team’s practices.

Hendrickson sustained a concussion in Sunday’s Wild Card win over the Raiders Sunday. But he was still able to make an impact before exiting, recording a sack and forcing a fumble.

The former New Orleans Saint proved himself to be one of the bigger free agent pick-ups for any NFL team this season. Racking up a team-high 14 sacks off the edge, along with 27 QB hits and a dozen tackles for loss.

Cincinnati still has a number of injuries its dealing with. Namely to nickel corner Mike Hilton, however, he was also a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Bengals turn their attention to the one-seeded Tennessee Titans this week, who are hopeful All-Pro RB Derrick Henry will be back for the first time since suffering a broken foot in November.

If Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ high-flying offense can jump out to an early lead, it would likely nullify some of King Henry’s impact should he return.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.