Bengals Get Encouraging Injury News On Wednesday

The Cincinnati Bengals received some promising news on their top pass rusher. On Wednesday, defensive end Trey Hendrickson was upgraded from a limited to a full participant for the team’s practices.

Good news on the injury front: #Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion) practiced in full today. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 19, 2022

Hendrickson sustained a concussion in Sunday’s Wild Card win over the Raiders Sunday. But he was still able to make an impact before exiting, recording a sack and forcing a fumble.

The former New Orleans Saint proved himself to be one of the bigger free agent pick-ups for any NFL team this season. Racking up a team-high 14 sacks off the edge, along with 27 QB hits and a dozen tackles for loss.

Cincinnati still has a number of injuries its dealing with. Namely to nickel corner Mike Hilton, however, he was also a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on how to avoid Titans RB Derrick Henry's stiffarm: "You gotta shoot your shot before he shoots his." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 19, 2022

The Bengals turn their attention to the one-seeded Tennessee Titans this week, who are hopeful All-Pro RB Derrick Henry will be back for the first time since suffering a broken foot in November.

If Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ high-flying offense can jump out to an early lead, it would likely nullify some of King Henry’s impact should he return.