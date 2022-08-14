Bengals Get Great Joe Burrow News Sunday Morning

About two and a half weeks after undergoing an appendectomy, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is reportedly back on the practice field.

Per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., "Joe Burrow just came in from the walkthrough in a jersey and holding a helmet."

Adding, "That is obviously great news."

Burrow had been out since the beginning of training camp. He recently ditched the golf cart and was able to do some conditioning work but up until now he hadn't really touched the practice field.

Seeing Burrow in a helmet once again is definitely a welcome sight for Who Dey Nation. The sooner he gets back out there, the sooner the Bengals can try to defend their AFC crown.