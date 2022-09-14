Bengals Get Promising News On Wide Receiver Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A concussion forced Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins out of their Week 1 game against the Steelers early. But how'd he looking heading into Week 2?

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that Higgins is making "good progress" in the NFL concussion protocol. While he stopped short of predicting whether he'd play in Week 2, he was pleased by Higgins' progress.

“He’s making good progress through the protocol,” Taylor said in his Wednesday press conference. “I can’t 100 percent predict [if he’s going to play] today, I just know he’s cleared the hurdles so far that he needs to clear... He won’t be in the team action, but he’ll be in the routes-on-air and the group install stuff,” Taylor said.

Before suffering his injury, Higgins had two receptions for 27 yards. He played 26 snaps on offense in that game.

It's hard to overstate how big of an impact losing Tee Higgins could be for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last year Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase formed one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. Both had over 1,000 receiving yards as the Bengals won their first playoff games in decades en route to reaching the Super Bowl.

Higgins is a big part of the Bengals offense. While he's not as big to their offense as Chase, they're still going to miss him.

Will Tee Higgins play against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday?