Bengals Have Signed Former Ohio State Buckeyes Punter

The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in an fan favorite from the state of Ohio.

The Bengals have reportedly signed former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman to a reserve/future contract.

Chrisman was already a member of the Bengals’ organization. He spent some of the 2021 season on their practice squad. He’ll be on the team’s active list a day after the Super Bowl.

Chrisman is clearly in the Bengals’ future plans.

“The @Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman (@OhioStateFB/@LS_LancerFB) to a Reserve/Future contract,” reports Mike Dyer of WCPO.com. “He spent parts of the 2021 season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He will not count on the team’s active list until Feb. 14, the day after the Super Bowl.”

Drue Chrisman wasn’t just famous at Ohio State for his punts.

He proposed to his girlfriend during a game at The Shoe and the moment went viral.

It sounds like Chrisman will be a part of the Bengals’ plans for the future.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. They’ll take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.