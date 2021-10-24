The Spun

Bengals’ Insane Streak Came To An End On Sunday

A general photo of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the craziest streaks in the National Football League that no one was really talking about.

Unfortunately, it came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, the Bengals had won 11 straight coin tosses. The chances of that happening are about 0.0004 percent.

The streak ended on Sunday, though.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called heads before Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The coin came up tails, though.

Perhaps the Bengals will start another ridiculous streak next weekend. For now, though, the wild coin toss streak has come to an end at 11 games.

Cincinnati and Baltimore, meanwhile, are currently tied, 0-0, in a pivotal AFC North Division matchup. The game is airing on local CBS stations.

