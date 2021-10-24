Bengals’ Insane Streak Came To An End On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the craziest streaks in the National Football League that no one was really talking about.

Unfortunately, it came to an end on Sunday afternoon.

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, the Bengals had won 11 straight coin tosses. The chances of that happening are about 0.0004 percent.

The streak ended on Sunday, though.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called heads before Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The coin came up tails, though.

The greatest streak in sports comes to an end. The #Bengals coin toss streak ends at 11 as Joe Burrow calls heads and it was tails. What a run. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 24, 2021

Perhaps the Bengals will start another ridiculous streak next weekend. For now, though, the wild coin toss streak has come to an end at 11 games.

Cincinnati and Baltimore, meanwhile, are currently tied, 0-0, in a pivotal AFC North Division matchup. The game is airing on local CBS stations.