Bengals Legend Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years, one Bengals legend who participated in their previous Super Bowl run has a lot to say about the team's star quarterback.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz had the nicest of things to say about Burrow. He said that Burrow is a leader who he sees as the "total packages." Munoz believes that the Bengals have a chance in any game where they give the ball to Burrow.

“I love the guy,” Munoz said. “What I see as a leader, and as a second-year guy he’s an amazing leader. To me he’s the real deal. He’s total package. As long as he has the football in his hands we have a chance.”

Burrow did a great job of justifying Munoz's trust this past year. On top of shattering most of the Bengals' single-season passing record, he finally got them out of their playoff slump and into the Super Bowl.

As a rookie, Joe Burrow looked to be on par to win Rookie of the Year honors. But a midseason injury ended his campaign abruptly.

He returned in 2021 at full strength and promptly went on a tear, completing a league-high 70.4-percent of his passes for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Burrow was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts.

The Pro Bowl likely awaits Burrow in 2022 with another big year like this one.