Bengals Linebacker Reportedly Played Through Brutal Injury

Logan Wilson played a significant role in the Cincinnati Bengals’ unanticipated Super Bowl run. He reportedly did so while dealing with a major injury.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 25-year-old played the entire postseason through a torn labrum. He is expecting to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery last week.

#Bengals LB Logan Wilson underwent surgery last week to repair a torn labrum, per source. Played with the full tear throughout back end of season, playoffs and Super Bowl, recording 39 tackles (four for loss) and an interception in the postseason. Will make full recovery. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2022

Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, Wilson suffered the injury during a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He sat three games before returning in Week 17. Wilson played all 61 of the defense’s snaps and recorded eight tackles in a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs that cemented Cincinnati’s first AFC North title since 2015.

After leading the team with 100 tackles and four interceptions during the regular season, Wilson tallied 39 more tackles and another pick during Cincinnati’s four playoff contests. He had nine tackles — three for a loss — in Super Bowl LVI, where the Bengals fell short against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson will have an entire offseason to recover before the Bengals attempt to run back their AFC championship.