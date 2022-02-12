Bengals Make Significant Roster Move Before Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are adding some depth in the trenches ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. On Saturday, the team announced the elevation of veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Per the Bengals, “We’ve elevated DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Super Bowl LVI.”

Daniels appeared in two games with the Bengals at the tail-end of the season; starting one game against the Browns in Week 18. On the season he’s recorded five tackles and a TFL, after making 11 starts the previous year.

A former Pro Bowler, Mike Daniels was a menacing 3-4 defensive end with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-2018. However, injuries and increasing age have slowed down his production in recent years.

That said, Daniels has a chance to finally become a Super Bowl champion come Sunday night.

After a decade long career, the fourth-round pick out of Iowa has a chance to help the Bengals capture their first ever Lombardi Trophy.

The Bengals take on the Rams in SoFi at 6:30 PM ET. Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and the rest of the NBC crew will be on the call.