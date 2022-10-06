Bengals Offensive Coordinator Has Hilarious Comment About Browns Coach

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have the second-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 187.3 yards per game on the ground.

When asked why he thinks the Browns' rushing attack is so strong this year, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan gave a clear response.

"I think it's fully, 100% on the line coach," he said.

The Browns' offensive line coach is Callahan's father, Bill Callahan.

While Callahan's offensive line coaching certainly plays a role in the Browns' rushing success, much of the credit can be placed on the team's star running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb currently ranks No. 2 in league rushing with 114.8 yards per game. Hunt ranks No. 29 with 50.0 yards per game.

The Bengals' rushing attack is one of the worst in the league through four games. The younger Callahan's offense is averaging just 89.5 rushing yards per game.

The Browns are set to face off against the Bengals for the first time in Week 8.