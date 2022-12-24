Bengals Offensive Lineman Appeared To Suffer Significant Injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins appeared to suffer a significant injury during Saturday's Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.

Collins went down late in the first quarter. Players from both teams seemed very concerned as he writhed in pain on the turf.

The veteran tackle was able to walk off the field with the help of training staff. He was taken for evaluation in the medical tent before getting carted back into the locker room.

Collins has been officially ruled out for the remainder of today's contest.

The Bengals signed Collins on a three-year contract prior to the 2022 season. The former Dallas Cowboys tackle has started all 15 games for Cincinnati so far this season.

Stay tuned for updates on Collins' injury status.