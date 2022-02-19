The NFL handed out a couple of fines stemming from the Super Bowl, Saturday. The second of which involved Bengals offensive lineman Isaiah Prince for an unnecessary roughness call.

“The NFL … fined Bengals RT Isaiah Prince $4,722 for unnecessary roughness, on the same play teammate Joe Burrow injured his knee,” reported Tom Pelissero. Noting, “Prince was flagged 15 yards.”

The NFL also fined #Bengals RT Isaiah Prince $4,722 for unnecessary roughness, on the same play teammate Joe Burrow injured his knee. Prince was flagged 15 yards. https://t.co/NM7vgUGvIB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2022

In addition, fellow Bengal Vernon Hargreaves was fined upwards of $5,000 for coming off the sideline to dance with Jessie Bates after his first half interception.

Neither Prince nor Hargreaves will love the hits to their pocketbook. Especially after already suffering a Super Bowl LVI loss.

A sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, Isaiah Prince started four games on the Bengals’ offensive line this season, but saw action in 15.

Von Miller came oh-so-close sacks on back-to-back plays on the Bengals' final drive. Abused Isaiah Prince with a Ghost (show the long arm, dip under) and inside spin. If he had turned one into a strip-sack, maybe he wins another #SuperBowl MVP pic.twitter.com/XlfR2uZOWN — David DeChant (@DavidDeChant) February 14, 2022

Prince was a part of a Bengals unit that gave up a record-tying seven sacks in the Super Bowl. Once of which almost resulted in Joe Burrow being out for the game; after he was bent awkwardly and hobbled off with a knee injury.

Luckily, Burrow was able to power through. And almost pulled off a remarkable last drive.