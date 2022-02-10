Bengals Player Has A Gross Guarantee For Super Bowl

If the Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl, tight end C.J. Uzomah has a pretty gross celebration planned.
Uzomah told reporters that if the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he’ll bathe in Skyline Chili.
No, unfortunately he’s not kidding.
“Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah said he’ll take a bath in Skyline Chili if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl,” wrote ESPN’s Ben Baby.
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 10, 2022
The Bengals winning would be worth it for Uzomah’s celebration alone. We’ll see what happens on Sunday.
If Cincinnati’s going to have a chance, it’ll have to be near-perfect up front against the Rams’ defensive line. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has confidence in his guys.
“I’ve got a ton of confidence in our guys up front,” Callahan said, via ESPN.com. “They’re battle-tested. They’ve played in tough games. They’ve managed. They’ve made mistakes. They’ve given up sacks. They just keep coming back and fighting. That’s all you can ask for at this point in the year.”
The Bengals battle the Rams this Sunday evening.