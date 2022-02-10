Bengals Player Has A Gross Guarantee For Super Bowl

If the Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl, tight end C.J. Uzomah has a pretty gross celebration planned.

Uzomah told reporters that if the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he’ll bathe in Skyline Chili.

No, unfortunately he’s not kidding.

“Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah said he’ll take a bath in Skyline Chili if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl,” wrote ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The Bengals winning would be worth it for Uzomah’s celebration alone. We’ll see what happens on Sunday.

If Cincinnati’s going to have a chance, it’ll have to be near-perfect up front against the Rams’ defensive line. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has confidence in his guys.