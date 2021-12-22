Bengals RB Receives 2-Game Suspension From The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals reserve running back Anthony “Pooka” Williams has received a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The rookie RB will be suspended without pay until Jan. 3, per Bengals insider Ben Baby of ESPN.

After going undrafted out of Kansas, Williams signed with the Bengals as a free agent back in May. Prior to the 2021 season in August, the 22-year-old rookie was released and subsequently picked up as a member of the Cincinnati practice squad.

He was elevated for his NFL debut in a Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers where he served as the team’s primary kick returner.

If the Bengals were to elevate Williams again this year, they would now have to wait until their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati (8-6) will take on the 8-6 Baltimore Ravens this weekend in a battle for first place in the AFC North.