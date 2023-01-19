Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll.

As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams were non-participants for the second day in a row.

Williams suffered an injury to his kneecap in the win over Baltimore while Cappa is dealing with an ankle injury. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has since ruled them as week-to-week.

Per ProFootballTalk, in the likely event that Cappa and Williams can't go, they'll be replaced by Max Scharping and Jackson Carman respectively.

The injuries have been piling up for the Bengals at the worst possible time. Star right tackle La'el Collins tore his ACL in December and several other players have been limited in practice this week.

Beating the Buffalo Bills this Sunday is no easy feat even if they have their entire team healthy. But losing two of their best blockers could severely hinder the Bengals offense.

Joe Burrow can only be as good as the offensive line allows him to be.

Will the loss of Cappa and Williams cost the Bengals the win against the Bills this weekend?