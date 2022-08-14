Bengals Released Rookie Wide Receiver Sunday Morning

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals released three players on Sunday morning, one of which was a wide receiver.

They officially announced that they have waived receiver Pooka Williams Jr. following their first preseason game on Friday.

Williams Jr. officially entered the 2021 NFL Draft and was projected to be a seventh-round pick before he went undrafted. He was then signed by the Bengals in May of last year and was moved to receiver.

He played running back at Kansas from 2018-20 and finished with 415 carries for 2,382 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before only playing four games as a junior.

Williams Jr. also racked up 66 receptions for 534 yards and four touchdowns in the receiving game.

He could be in play for a practice squad spot for another team once other roster cuts are finalized.