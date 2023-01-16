Bengals Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury Sunday Night

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals were victorious in their playoff game against the rival Baltimore Ravens last night. But it might feel bittersweet after the gruesome injury one of their most important players suffered.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bengals starting left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the 24-17 win over the Ravens. Per the report, he is undergoing an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage.

The consolation for Bengals fans might be Williams' demonstrated toughness. He suffered an identical injury on his other knee in Week 5 and only missed a few snaps before continuing to play as normal for the next couple of months.

The Bengals left tackle has been a rock for them since last season. He has started 32 of the last 33 regular season games and played every snap for the Bengals' playoff run last year.

The Cincinnati Bengals did a noticeably better job at keeping star quarterback Joe Burrow upright this year than last year. He was sacked on a career-low 6.3-percent of dropbacks (even if it was still the sixth-most in the league) and managed to play every single game for them this season.

For the Bengals to repeat as AFC champions, let alone seal the deal with a Super Bowl win, they need their offensive line to stay healthy and keep the pocket clean for Burrow.

Will Jonah Williams be fit to play against the Bills this Sunday?