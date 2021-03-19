Bengals Reportedly Trade Third-String QB To Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals just got some unexpected value out of a reserve quarterback.

Rather than simply releasing him, the franchise has traded third-string QB Ryan Finley to the Houston Texans, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: Rather than releasing him, the #Bengals traded QB Ryan Finley to the #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

With rising superstar quarterback Joe Burrow returning from his ACL injury in 2021 and Brandon Allen already solidified as the primary backup, the move has very little effect on the Bengals’ overall outlook.

But, this move could have some pretty major implications for the Texans.

The same Houston franchise that’s continually denied possible Deshaun Watson trade talks for weeks now seems to be on the hunt for a backup QB. A trade move for Finley would be pretty unlikely if the team was simply looking for a third stringer.

With the growing number of impending sexual assault lawsuits levied against the 25-year-old star, the Texans may finally be feeling the pressure to move on.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Cincinnati, Finley has played in just eight total games. In his four league starts, the former NC State quarterback has thrown for just 638 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions on an inefficient 48.7 completion percentage.

If Watson does end up getting traded away from the Texans, Finley would likely be the backup behind current second stringer Tyrod Taylor.