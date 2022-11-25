Bengals Reporter Has Unfortunate Update On Joe Mixon

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 7: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals is congratulated by fans as he walks off of the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-17 at Paul Brown Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

No news is usually good news when it comes to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Unfortunately, there's news today - and it's not great.

According to ESPN Bengals insider Ben Baby, Mixon was not there during the open practice of Bengals practice on Friday. Mixon has been out all week with a concussion he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Bengals star running back is just two weeks removed from a career-high four touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers along with a whopping 153 yards on the ground.

Through the 2022 season, Mixon has 919 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns. He is pace for well over 1,000 rushing yards.

Last year Joe Mixon showed what a dominant force he can be in the NFL when he's fully healthy. He played 16 games and scored 16 touchdowns along with another 369 yards from scrimmage in the Bengals' Super Bowl run last season.

Suffice it to say, Mixon is an invaluable part of the Bengals' offense and they will be worse off without him - especially since he makes up about two-thirds of their rushing yards this season.

With a tough game against the Tennessee Titans this weekend, the Bengals can only hope that Mixon's impending absence from the team doesn't last long.