Bengals Rule Out Key Offensive Player Day Before Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their top tight end for this weekend's game against the New England Patriots.

The team downgraded Hayden Hurst, who has been dealing with a calf injury, to out.

Hurt has missed the last two games for the Bengals and he'll now make it three with this one. He's caught 48 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Bengals will look to win this one without him as they close in on a potential AFC North title. They currently have a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens heading into Saturday's contest.

They'll also look to make things more difficult for the Patriots as they come into this matchup with a 7-7 record following last Sunday's collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by CBS.