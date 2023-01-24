Bengals Sign Former Chiefs Player Days Before AFC Title Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals may be getting some extra intel going into Sunday's AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Bengals have claimed CB/core special teamer Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Chiefs." Noting, "The waiver claim will officially process the day after the Super Bowl, when Lammons will be eligible to join Cincinnati."

The Chiefs waived Lammons on Monday after three seasons with the team where he was one of Kansas City's more reliable special teams players.

Fans reacted to the Bengals claim on social media.

"The Bengals claiming Lammons doesn't mean he can join them for Sunday — that can't happen until after the Super Bowl. However, it does prevent the Chiefs from re-adding Lammons to their practice squad. He's Kansas City's leader in special-teams snaps, at 322," shared Pete Sweeney.

The Bengals are 3-0 against the Chiefs in their last three matchups.