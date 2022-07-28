Bengals Sign Running Back After Elijah Holyfield Injury

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals announced one of the team's running backs would be done for the season.

Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, had to be carted off the field. The former Georgia running back will miss the rest of the season after being placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

With Holyfield gone for the year, the Bengals signed free agent running back Jacques Patrick. The former Florida State running back floated around practice squads for the past few years.

Here's more on Patrick, via the Bengals:

Patrick (6-2, 239), a first-year player out of Florida State University, originally joined the Bengals as a college free agent in 2020. He spent the entire 2020 season and two games in '21 on Cincinnati's practice squad before signing with San Francisco, playing in two games with two rushes for 12 yards for the 49ers. He also was on the 49ers' practice squad in 2021, as well as the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens that season.

Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Chris Evans will continue to carry the load for the Bengals on the ground.