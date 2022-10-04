Bengals Star Joe Burrow Announces Big Off-The-Field Move

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has made a massive off-the-field move.

On Tuesday morning, Burrow announced the launch of his nonprofit foundation titled "The Joe Burrow Foundation."

This foundation is going to help families who want to overcome food insecurity and mental health issues.

Burrow is excited to help make a difference in the Ohio community.

"I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good," Burrow said in the press release. "This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge, and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well."

Burrow will be the president of the foundation's executive board while his parents will also have big roles. His mother, Robin, will be the secretary and treasurer, and his father, Jimmy, will be the vice president.

If you want to donate to Burrow's foundation, you can visit his official website: www.joeburrow.org.