Bengals Star Joe Burrow Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be out for a little while.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix. He's going to miss some practice time but will be back well before the regular season starts.

It's definitely better for Burrow to have this done now than a month down the line. If he would've made that decision, he likely would've missed the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brandon Allen will probably get the bulk of the starter's reps at camp until Burrow has fully recovered.

Burrow is coming off one heck of a sophomore campaign. He finished the season with 4,611 yards through the air, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while also completing 70% of his passes.

He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, but they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20.

The Bengals will look to take that final step this season as they're one of the favorites to come out of the AFC again.