Bengals Wideout Trending Following Significant Injury News

Superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is set to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury.

With this disappointing news for the Cincinnati Bengals comes some increased opportunities for one wide receiver: Tee Higgins.

Higgins is trending on Twitter following the news of Chase's injury.

"Just another reason why the Bengals need Tee Higgins in Cincinnati long term," one fan wrote.

"Time for Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to put on a show," another said.

"I cannot emphasize strongly enough that Tee Higgins is as much an elite #1 receiver as Ja’Marr," another added.

"Time for Tee Higgins to prove his value as a true WR1, which shouldn’t be hard considering he’s already done that," another wrote.

Higgins finished the 2021 season as the clear No. 2 receiver behind Chase — but he still logged 1,091 yards on the year. In 2022, Higgins is tied with Tyler Boyd with 455 receiving yards — trailing behind Chase's 605.

Though this injury for Chase opens some opportunities for Higgins, it also brings some increased defensive attention. While the double teams used to go to Chase's side, they'll now likely make their way over to Higgins.

The NFL world will get its first look at Higgins as the No. 1 wide receiver in Monday night's primetime matchup against the Cleveland Browns.