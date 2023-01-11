Bengals Will Be Without Key Offensive Lineman vs. Ravens

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will be a little shorthanded on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Per head coach Zac Taylor, right guard Alex Cappa will be unable to play against the Ravens. If the Bengals are able to win that game, there's a chance he could be ready to go for the divisional round.

Cappa suffered an ankle injury this past Sunday against the Ravens and it forced him out of the game. With Cappa out, Max Scharping will take his spot.

This will be a big loss in both the run and passing game. Cappa was signed to a four-year deal during the offseason and started in all 16 games this season. It was also rare when he would miss a snap.

The Ravens will also come into this game banged up. There's a chance that their top two quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley) will be out due to their respective injuries.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.