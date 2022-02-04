Bengals WR Has Bold Message For Jalen Ramsey, Rams Defense

This year’s Super Bowl will feature one of the most intriguing 1v1 matchups of the 2021-22 season: Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase vs. Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Through his first NFL season and into this year’s postseason run, Chase has been the go-to weapon for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati passing attack. And despite the fact that he’s lining up against one of the best defensive backs in the league, it appears the Bengals will not be altering their offensive game plan.

“We’re not going to not throw [Ja’Marr Chase] the ball because Ramsey is on him,” Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd said. “They’re going to have to match us.”

One thing about the Bengals: They're not gonna play scared 👀 pic.twitter.com/OBH0bIbuCP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 4, 2022

Through 17 regular-season games this year, Chase logged 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions. He’s continued that success into the postseason, notching 279 yards and a touchdown through his first three career playoff games.

With a career-high 77 tackles, four interceptions and 16 passes defended with the Rams this year, Ramsey earned his third career first-team All-Pro selection in 2021.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how this star-studded matchup plays out next Sunday in SoFi Stadium.