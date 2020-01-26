Video: The Best Play In Pro Bowl History Is Not Debatable

The Pro Bowl is set to be played later this afternoon. The best from the AFC and the NFC will face off in Orlando, Florida at 3 p.m. E.T.

This isn’t the most-exciting game – nor the most-competitive – but it can still provide for some entertaining moments (and surprisingly big TV ratings).

One moment in the Pro Bowl’s history stands out, though.

This is the best play in the game’s history. It’s not debatable.

Pro Bowl Sunday today. Never forget when Sean Taylor did this. (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/XYQZDEKXC2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2020

That’s former Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor laying out longtime punter Brian Moorman at the 2006 Pro Bowl.

Moorman was a pretty good sport after the hit, too. He got up quickly and spoke highly of Taylor following the game.

“I told our Reebok rep that it was a perfect commercial for their shoes, because they saw the bottom of my shoes immediately,” Moorman later said. “I didn’t know what was — how that was gonna happen. But I remember a flash of John Lynch coming and making a block, I believe on Derrick Brooks — I’ve actually got a picture of that — and I remember that flash, and I thought, ‘Oh, I think I can get this,’ so I cut up behind him and that was the last thing I remembered.

“Next thing you know, I was down there and [I knew] I’ve gotta pop up quick. I didn’t wanna give him any satisfaction in the fact that he took me out like that. So … luckily he caught me — it was a clean hit; he caught me kind of in the lower part of the shoulder, not too much in the head, and I was able to get up from it. But I was definitely lucky; he did put a pretty good lick on me.

“I went out and congratulated him on the hit just so he knew I was up. I just wanted to make sure he knew that I wasn’t still laying there, and I just said, ‘Hey, nice hit. Well done.’ He actually even ripped a hole in my jersey, so I’ve got that thing framed up and a picture beside it, so I’ve got something to remember it by.”

Taylor was tragically killed at his Miami home less than a year later. He was posthumously selected to the 2007 Pro Bowl. His epic hit on Moorman remains arguably the most-famous play in the game’s history.

Today’s Pro Bowl is set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. It’ll be televised on ABC/ESPN.