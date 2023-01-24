Bethune-Cookman President Releases Statement On Ed Reed

The Ed Reed situation at Bethune-Cookman University sparked controversy around the college football world.

In fact, on Monday, students at the university conducted an organized protest calling on school leaders to resume negotiations with the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

In response to this backlash, Bethune-Cookman released this official statement on Tuesday:

"To close the chapter on Mr. Reed, he was a tremendous player. Still, as we continued to observe him, we felt that his behavior was not aligned with the traditions of our founder Dr. Mary McCleod Bethune, and the university," interim president Dr. Lawrence Drake said on the university website.

Take a look at the full statement here:

Reed agreed to take over as Bethune-Cookman's head football coach in December. But last week, he announced that contract negotiations with the university fell through after he publicly criticized their facilities. Video of Reed's emotional departure from the team went viral on social media.

Despite backlash from students, it appears Bethune-Cookman will not reopen negotiations with Reed.