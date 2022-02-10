Betting Expert Ranks His Top 20 College Football Teams For 2022

A betting expert released a 2022 preseason college football top 20 list on Thursday. To be frank, it’s shocking stuff.

Collin Wilson of The Action Network unveiled his CFB top 20 for the 2022 season. Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson check at Nos. 1, 2 and 3. After that, it just gets weird.

Per Wilson, NC State is the No. 4 team ahead of the 2022 season. Georgia follows, which makes complete sense. Then Miami checks in at No. 6. We are very confident neither Miami or NC State end up in the top 10 at the end of next season.

Utah, Pitt – even though the Panthers lose Kenny Pickett – BYU and Texas A&M round out the top 10. You can find the full top 20 below.

It’s hard to fathom how NC State and Miami made the top 10, with all due respect. Especially Miami.

The Hurricanes finished just 7-5 last season and were a complete mess. Sure, things are on the right track with Mario Cristobal at the helm. But it’s going to take a year or two before Cristobal turns Miami into a legit contender.

Next season’s championship favorites, meanwhile, should be much of the same. Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson should be in the mix.

Georgia, meanwhile, might take step back. The Bulldogs lose plenty of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason.