Betting Favorite To Acquire Jimmy Garoppolo Revealed: Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The number of available roster spots for Jimmy Garoppolo outside of the San Francisco 49ers is dwindling ahead of the 2022 NFL season. As a result, the betting odds have recently changed.

On Friday, BetOnline.ag released its odds for Garoppolo's new NFL team if it's not the San Francisco 49ers. Five teams had 5/1 odds or better, but the Cleveland Browns got the best odds.

BetOnline.ag gave Garoppolo +225 odds of going to the Browns. The update comes mere hours after the Browns signed veteran Josh Rosen to a one-year deal. But Rosen is not expected to be a serious contender for the starting job.

Tied for the second-best odds are the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants at +350. The Houston Texans are fourth at +400, while the Detroit Lions are +500.

Browns fans seem to believe that it's a move that could make some sense if the team want to contend this year. There have also been reports that a deal like that could come to fruition.

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for what will likely be a long suspension for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. They have already traded Baker Mayfield, leaving them with Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs before the signing of Josh Rosen earlier today.

It seems unlikely that the Browns would make a trade for any quarterback - let alone an expensive one like Garoppolo - unless forced into a desperate situation to save their season.

They might be able to just wait for the 49ers to release him and then add him at a major discount.

Would Jimmy Garoppolo be a good fit for the Browns?