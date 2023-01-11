Betting Line Moving Heavily In 1 NFL Team's Favor Today

The final status report for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has caused a major shift in the betting line for Sunday's Round 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

With Tua officially OUT, the line has moved from -9.5 to -13.0 in favor of the home-team Bills.

Tua suffered yet another concussion in the Dolphins' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Teddy Bridgewater stepped up as QB1 the following week, but dislocated the pinky finger on his throwing hand.

Seventh-round rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to make the start in Sunday's hostile environment at Highmark Stadium.

The Dolphins are far from rolling into the postseason. After starting the year with an 8-3 record, they dropped five straight games and finished the season at 9-8.

The Bills closed out their 2022 campaign with seven straight wins.

This playoff matchup could easily result in the biggest blowout of the first round.