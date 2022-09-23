Betting Line Shifting In Jaguars Favor Amid Justin Herbert Injury Concerns

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

It's been eight days since Justin Herbert suffered a very painful-looking rib injury on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yet with less than 48 hours before his Week 3 tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Herbert's status is totally up in the air. That's a bit of a problem for many people betting on the game.

While the Chargers are still the moneyline favorites against the Jaguars, the spread has shortened immensely over the past few days. The Chargers opened as seven-point favorites, but are now only favored by a field goal.

ProFootballTalk noted that a four-point change in the spread usually doesn't happen unless a quarterback is injured and that remains the case with Herbert now listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game.

Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage against the Chiefs last week. While the injury itself is unlikely to cause any serious damage, many have pointed out that an injury like that involves pain that can last for many months.

At the time, it was believed that Herbert might be back to full strength within days so long as he was managing his pain. But with the point spread changing and his status no longer certain, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Will Justin Herbert be at full strength against the Jaguars this weekend? Will he play at all?