Betting Lines For Big Ten's Biggest Non-Conference Games Released

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 19: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The betting lines have officially been released for the best non-conference games involving the Big Ten.

The first big one will be between Notre Dame and Ohio State during opening weekend. The Buckeyes have opened up as a 13.5-point favorite.

Wisconsin is also a massive favorite against Washington State. The Badgers have opened up as a 14.5-point.

In the annual Iowa-Iowa State game, the Hawkeyes have opened up as a six-point favorite. That game will take place on Sept. 10 of this year.

Oklahoma will be taking on Nebraska on Sept. 17 and as expected, the Sooners are the favorite. They're close to a five-point favorite at this time.

Finally, Penn State is a one-point favorite over Auburn, and Michigan State is a three-point favorite over Washington.

All of these odds are via FanDuel.

These lines can and likely will change in the next few months.