Betting Lines Released For Week 5's Biggest Games
The betting lines have officially been released for the biggest games in college football next week.
One matchup that's expected to draw a lot of viewers is the Clemson-NC State one. Clemson is coming off a wild 51-45 overtime win over Wake Forest, while NC State just blew out UConn, 41-10.
Both teams are also ranked in the top 10 of the latest AP Poll and are undefeated.
Kentucky-Ole Miss is also expected to be a strong game, as is Oklahoma-TCU, LSU-Auburn, Alabama-Arkansas, Texas Tech-Kansas State, and Oklahoma State-Baylor.
Here are the betting lines for those games:
- Clemson-NC State: Clemson -6
- Kentucky-Ole Miss: Ole Miss -4
- Oklahoma-TCU: Oklahoma -4
- LSU-Auburn: LSU -6
- Alabama-Arkansas: Alabama -17
- Texas Tech-Kansas State: Kansas State -8
- Oklahoma State-Baylor: Baylor -1
It'll be interesting to see how these lines change throughout the week.