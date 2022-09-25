Betting Lines Released For Week 5's Biggest Games

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers directs his team against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The betting lines have officially been released for the biggest games in college football next week.

One matchup that's expected to draw a lot of viewers is the Clemson-NC State one. Clemson is coming off a wild 51-45 overtime win over Wake Forest, while NC State just blew out UConn, 41-10.

Both teams are also ranked in the top 10 of the latest AP Poll and are undefeated.

Kentucky-Ole Miss is also expected to be a strong game, as is Oklahoma-TCU, LSU-Auburn, Alabama-Arkansas, Texas Tech-Kansas State, and Oklahoma State-Baylor.

Here are the betting lines for those games:

Clemson-NC State: Clemson -6

Kentucky-Ole Miss: Ole Miss -4

Oklahoma-TCU: Oklahoma -4

LSU-Auburn: LSU -6

Alabama-Arkansas: Alabama -17

Texas Tech-Kansas State: Kansas State -8

Oklahoma State-Baylor: Baylor -1

It'll be interesting to see how these lines change throughout the week.