Betting Odds Have Shifted Amid Kyler Murray Speculation

The latest betting odds are still saying Kyler Murray will be the starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals next season. However, those odds are dwindling.

Per Yahoo Sports, Murray is now -500 to be the starting quarterback of the Cardinals next season. Earlier this offseason, those odds were -2000. Why the drop? It’s complicated.

It all began when Murray removed anything associated with the Arizona Cardinals from his social media accounts a few weeks ago. That certainly raised a few eyebrows. But it wasn’t the only reason some started questioning Murray’s future.

Reports came out saying Murray wasn’t happy that he was made the scapegoat for the Cardinals’ ugly playoff loss. He could be looking for a fresh start. Will that fresh start be given this offseason?

“Murray scrubbed his social media like someone looking for a new job, following the Cardinals’ 34-11 playoff loss to the Rams,” writes Greg Brainos of Yahoo Sports. “These situations involving a quarterback under contract most often end with that player under center to start the season, prompting an opening line of -2000 on Murray to take Arizona’s first snap in Week 1. The public is fading the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft, though, reflected by the more than 80% of tickets betting that “Any other quarterback” will start for the Cardinals.”