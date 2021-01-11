The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Las Vegas’ 10 National Championship Favorites For 2022

Oklahoma freshman QB Spencer Rattler drops back to throw.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws during warm ups before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

With tonight’s 2020-21 national championship game not even underway, some eager betters are already looking towards the future.

Earlier this afternoon, the oddsmakers at PointsBet already released their “way-too-early betting odds” for the 2021-22 national title game.

According to their predictions, next year’s game shouldn’t look much different than it has the past five years. Alabama and Clemson are both considered the go-to bet with +300 odds to win the national championship in 2022. Ohio State isn’t too far behind at +500.

After some intermediate betting odds for Georgia and Oklahoma at +800 apiece, the numbers take a significant drop.

The next best odds are for Florida at +2000. 2020-21 College Football Playoff finalist Notre Dame drops even further to +3000.

Of course, with over a year’s worth of football left to play — these numbers are to be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, history has made it pretty tough to bet against those top three teams.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will face off tonight in the 2020-21 national championship game at 8:00 p.m. E.T.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.