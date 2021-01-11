With tonight’s 2020-21 national championship game not even underway, some eager betters are already looking towards the future.

Earlier this afternoon, the oddsmakers at PointsBet already released their “way-too-early betting odds” for the 2021-22 national title game.

According to their predictions, next year’s game shouldn’t look much different than it has the past five years. Alabama and Clemson are both considered the go-to bet with +300 odds to win the national championship in 2022. Ohio State isn’t too far behind at +500.

We are already looking towards next college football season… 2021-2022 CFB Title Odds: -Clemson: +300

-Alabama: +300

-Ohio State: +500

-Georgia: +800

-Oklahoma: +800

-Florida: +2000

-Texas A&M: +3000

-Notre Dame: +3000

-Wisconsin: +4000

-LSU: +4000 ➡️https://t.co/iOFtnFbwNL pic.twitter.com/Ee4mGNz8Ot — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 11, 2021

After some intermediate betting odds for Georgia and Oklahoma at +800 apiece, the numbers take a significant drop.

The next best odds are for Florida at +2000. 2020-21 College Football Playoff finalist Notre Dame drops even further to +3000.

Of course, with over a year’s worth of football left to play — these numbers are to be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, history has made it pretty tough to bet against those top three teams.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State will face off tonight in the 2020-21 national championship game at 8:00 p.m. E.T.