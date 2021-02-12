Betting Odds Show Clear Favorite To Land J.J. Watt

On Friday morning, the NFL world was stunned to learn that JJ Watt has been released by the Houston Texans. After 10 outstanding years with his first and only team, the glaring question remains: Where will he end up next?

Wasting no time, DraftKings Sportsbook has already released a full set of odds for Watt’s next landing spot. Topping the list at +400 are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers (+400) are the favorite to sign J.J. Watt (Market: CO/IL Only) pic.twitter.com/wUkR6zUrMm — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 12, 2021

As one of the league’s premier defenders, Watt pretty much has his pick of where he wants to go in 2021. As of right now, the obvious choice is Pittsburgh.

Watt’s brothers, TJ and Derek, are both already on the Steelers roster. As a well-known family man, completing the brotherly trio is almost certainly high on JJ’s list.

In a heartfelt message to the city of Houston, JJ announced that he and the McNair family mutually decided to part ways. TJ was quick to respond with a telling gif.

In his third Pro Bowl season in a row, TJ led the NFL with 15 sacks in 2020. Just imagine the damage this pairing could do to an opposing offense.

As a staple of the Texans defense, seeing Watt in a new uniform will certainly take some getting used to. After he was selected 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, the former Wisconsin Badger quickly became the most dominant defender in the league. From 2012-2015, Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards — leading the league in sacks twice and tackles for loss three time.

Despite a frustrating 4-12 season, Watt still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Coming off a 2019 injury and heading into his 10th season, the Texans legend collected five sacks, 52 tackles and 14 tackles for loss in 2020.

Will JJ head to Pittsburgh or take his talents elsewhere?