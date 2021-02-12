The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Betting Odds Show Clear Favorite To Land J.J. Watt

JJ Watt and Derek Watt talking after a Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90, Derek Watt #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans talk after Pittsburgh's 28-21 win at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, the NFL world was stunned to learn that JJ Watt has been released by the Houston Texans. After 10 outstanding years with his first and only team, the glaring question remains: Where will he end up next?

Wasting no time, DraftKings Sportsbook has already released a full set of odds for Watt’s next landing spot. Topping the list at +400 are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As one of the league’s premier defenders, Watt pretty much has his pick of where he wants to go in 2021. As of right now, the obvious choice is Pittsburgh.

Watt’s brothers, TJ and Derek, are both already on the Steelers roster. As a well-known family man, completing the brotherly trio is almost certainly high on JJ’s list.

In a heartfelt message to the city of Houston, JJ announced that he and the McNair family mutually decided to part ways. TJ was quick to respond with a telling gif.

In his third Pro Bowl season in a row, TJ led the NFL with 15 sacks in 2020. Just imagine the damage this pairing could do to an opposing offense.

As a staple of the Texans defense, seeing Watt in a new uniform will certainly take some getting used to. After he was selected 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, the former Wisconsin Badger quickly became the most dominant defender in the league. From 2012-2015, Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards — leading the league in sacks twice and tackles for loss three time.

Despite a frustrating 4-12 season, Watt still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Coming off a 2019 injury and heading into his 10th season, the Texans legend collected five sacks, 52 tackles and 14 tackles for loss in 2020.

Will JJ head to Pittsburgh or take his talents elsewhere?

 


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.