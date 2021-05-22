Bettor Made An Insane Bet On The Cleveland Browns

After years of NFL mediocrity, the Cleveland Browns finally notched their first playoff appearances in over 18 years during the 2020 season. With Baker Mayfield coming into his own as a talented leader for the team’s potent offense, the once-abysmal franchise seems to have turned a corner towards a new era of football success.

But, one bold sports bettor apparently decided it was time for the Browns to return to their old ways. According to Bleacher Report Betting, a bet has been placed for $700 on Cleveland having the worst season in the NFL through the 2021 season.

With nearly impossible odds, the payout would be $175,000.

Well here's an interesting bet… A @FDSportsbook bettor just put down $700 on the Cleveland Browns to have the worst record in the NFL this season It would payout $175K 😅 pic.twitter.com/1JFe9ADluO — br_betting (@br_betting) May 22, 2021

Since their historic 0-16 season back in 2017, the Browns have slowly improved year by year. The 2020 season was a breakout year for the franchise, finishing the regular season with an 11-5 record and defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs.

Through the 2020 season, the Browns finished the year with the third best rushing offense in the league. And with superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. set to return from injury this coming season, Mayfield and the passing offense should get an extra boost as well.

The biggest changes for the team heading into next season come on the defensive side of the ball. With the free-agent signings of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson II, as well as the selection of No. 26 overall pick Greg Newsome II (CB), the Browns defense should see marked improvement in 2021.

Cleveland will kick off its season with a playoff-rematch, Week-1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.