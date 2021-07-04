President Biden Reacts To Controversial Olympics Suspension

United States president Joe Biden has issued his thoughts on the controversial suspension for American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Richardson, 21, was arguably the favorite in the 100m dash for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She won the U.S. Trials in 10.86. However, she reportedly tested positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana, which is still a banned substance.

So, Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension, which will prevent her from competing in the 100m dash. Richardson has admitted to smoking marijuana and takes responsibility for what happened.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson told NBC News Friday. “I’m not looking for an excuse.”

President Biden shared his reaction to the news, as well.

“Well, the rules are the rules,” Biden told reporters on Saturday. “But I was really proud of the way she responded.”

New: I asked @POTUS if he thought @itskerrii’s suspension was fair?

Biden said the “rules are the rules” but questioned if they should remain that way. “I was really proud of the way she responded,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/3HNIzTbeCw — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 3, 2021

Richardson issued a message to fans late on Saturday night.

“I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year,” she tweeted.

“All these perfect people that know how to live life , I’m glad I’m not one of them!”

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to start on Friday, July 23 and run through Sunday, Aug. 8.