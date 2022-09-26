Big 12 Announces Punishment For Texas Tech Field Storm

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Texas Tech Red Raiders fans and cheerleaders sing The Matador Song after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime 37-34 with a field goal kicked by Trey Wolff at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images) Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The Big 12 announced on Monday evening its punishment for Texas Tech's field storm.

Saturday, the Red Raiders upset Texas in overtime, leading to a field storm from the students.

On Monday, the Big 12 announced a fine for Texas Tech for the field storming.

Texas Tech has been fined $50,000.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brent Yormark. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff.

“There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants, and it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”

Field storms are fun to watch, but they can be dangerous for those on the field.

One Texas Tech fan appeared to hit a Texas player during the field storming.

Texas Tech is looking into the postgame field rush incident.