Big 12 Coach's Son Expected To Make First Start At Quarterback Today

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State will roll out its third starting quarterback of the year on Saturday.

With starting quarterback Spencer Sanders out for the second straight game, Gunnar Gundy — the son of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy — is expected to make his first career start.

Garret Rangel made the start in a loss to Kansas last weekend and threw three interceptions.

Gundy and Rangel split first team reps during practice leading up to last week's game, but Rangel ultimately earned the start. This week, the QB1 job will go to the coach's son.

Gundy, a redshirt freshman, has logged 144 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as a reserve quarterback this season. He also has 74 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

With its inexperienced signal-caller under center, Oklahoma State will kickoff against Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys' showdown with the Cyclones will be televised on ESPNU.