Big 12 Commissioner Admits Where Conference Will Likely Expand

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Big 12 is set to lose two of its biggest members with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC. So where does the conference plan to expand to next?

In a recent interview with The Athletic, SEC commissioner Brett Yormark said that the conference hopes to expand into the western United States the next time they expand. He said that ideally the conference will seek out members that compete at a high level in basketball and football.

“Well, I don’t want to get into the specifics, and I appreciate the question,” said Yormark. “But obviously going out west is where I would like to go, entering that fourth time zone. A program that has national recognition. One that competes at the highest level in basketball and football, stands for the right things, is a good cultural fit.”

Replacing Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 will be BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF - bringing in decent problems from the midwest, southeast, west and the heart of Texas.

But those moves were made before the big exodus from the Pac-12.

With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12, there are likely to be several programs looking for potentially greener pastures. Whether or not the Big 12 can offer that, there are bound to be a few programs that fit the bill.

Regionally, Colorado, Stanford, Utah and Cal would be closer to where they are now. But Oregon and Washington are likely going to be the remaining crown jewels in the conference for the Big 12 to obtain.

Of course, there are other big programs out west as well that might fit. San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada and UNLV are just a few programs that might be viable targets.

What schools do you think will join the Big 12 in the next round of expansion?