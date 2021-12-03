Big 12 Commissioner Has Interesting Response To Lincoln Riley’s Departure

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby had a fascinating response on SiriusXM Radio about Lincoln Riley.

Bowlsby was asked about Riley leaving for USC and his rumored interest in LSU before that move. He admit he wasn’t surprised about Riley not being interested in the Tigers.

“Those were certainly surprises,” Bowlsby said. “Coach Riley had been mentioned in conjunction with the LSU position, and I really thought that there wasn’t much credence to that because I just, I know what a fine guy Lincoln Riley is.

“He’s an outstanding coach, obviously, but he’s a high-quality person and he is mature beyond his years. And so, you know, it was a little bit surprising that he did jump ship (for USC), but I wasn’t surprised that he wasn’t interested in the LSU position because culturally that’s just not what Lincoln Riley is.”

The shade at LSU from Bowlsby is likely due to Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 in 2025 to go to the SEC.

The Sooners have been one of the best teams in the conference for many years as they’ve won a National Championship and have been to several others while being a member of the Big 12.

Riley left for USC last Sunday after finishing 55-10 overall in five seasons with Oklahoma.