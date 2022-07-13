Big 12 Commissioner Makes His Thoughts On Conference Expansion Clear

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the Big 12 Conference set to see Oklahoma and Texas leave in less than three years, newly-minted Commissioner Brett Yormark joins the conference at an awkward time.

This week, Yormark gave his thoughts on the possibility of future expansion. Yormark was open to the idea, saying that he will leave "no stone unturned

"The Big 12 is open for business. We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference," Yormark said, via Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.

The Big 12 Conference is already set to add four more schools to their ranks starting in 2023. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will be joining next year, ensuring that the Big 12 has 12 members after Oklahoma and Texas leave.

But with the Pac-12 Conference losing UCLA and USC, it's widely believed that more members of the Pac-12 will jump ship too. It would be a golden opportunity for the Big 12 to add some big programs that will extend their reach to the West Coast.

Teams like Arizona and Arizona State would fit right in geographically. And Colorado already has previous ties to the Big 12.

We're already in the midst of a major realignment in college football. But it appears that we've only seen the tip of the iceberg so far.

Will the Big 12 Conference add any more members in the years to come?