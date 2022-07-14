Big 12 Football Coach Disagrees With Mike Gundy's Claim

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 28 : Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys waits for his players to leave the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners November 28, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy suggested that it doesn't matter what conference a team is in terms of recruiting.

“Recruiting for us hasn’t really changed a lot," Gundy said. "It’s interesting with young people now, I’m not sure — you might be able to take a poll of the top 250, 300 recruits in the country and ask them if they know — for example, you could throw out what conference is Purdue in or what conference is Wake Forest in, and I would say there’s about a 50 percent chance they might not know what the conference is."

Let's just say that not everyone agrees with Gundy's perspective. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is one of them.

"Texas Tech's Joey McGuire disagreed w/Mike Gundy's assessment that what conference you are in doesn't matter in recruiting. 'You can't say it doesn't matter,' McGuire said,'" McMurphy said.

Gundy suggested that players don't really care what conference a team is in.

“Young people live in certain worlds today, and essentially they want to know what you as a university and athletic department, as a football team and a coach can do for them. That’s what they’re interested in,” Gundy said on Wednesday. “Other than that, our recruiting hasn’t really changed since the conference realignment.”

Do you agree with Gundy?