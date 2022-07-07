Big 12 Preseason Poll Released: Fans React

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 25: The Big XII logo on a pylon at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It's never too early to start looking at preseason polls across college football.

The Big 12 released its preseason poll on Thursday as the season is set to start in two months and the standings looked quite interesting.

Baylor got 17 first-place votes and was ranked as the top team followed by Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, and Kansas State.

As for the bottom five teams, Iowa State came in at No. 6, followed by TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, and Kansas.

Fans were obviously mixed about this poll since they don't agree with some of the rankings.

"Keep adding fuel to the fire. It’s what Red Raiders live for," one fan tweeted.



Someone has A LOT of faith in Iowa State this season," another fan tweeted.

"Don't get upset people. The conference is as wide open as it's been in a long time which should create a ton of parity. And get used to the craziness because it's only going to get crazier when the new schools join in on the party," another fan tweeted.

We'll have to see how accurate this poll was when the 2022-23 season ends.