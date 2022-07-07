Big 12 Preseason Poll Released - Texas Outside Top 3

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 5: A fan waves a large Lonhorns flag during the game between the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks and the Texas Longhorns on September 5, 2009 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Warhawks 59-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns may have Arch Manning waiting for them in 2023, but he can't be their savior for 2022 - and the preseason polling doesn't adore them right now either.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released their official preseason poll pulled from the aggregate of voters. Reigning Big 12 champion Baylor came in first with 17 first place votes and 365 points.

Hot on the Bears' heels are Oklahoma and Oklahoma State with 354 and 342 points respectively. The Sooners got 12 first place votes while the Cowboys had nine.

Texas came in a pretty distant fourth with 289 points. Only two voters gave them a first place vote.

The rest of the ranking from five through ten are Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas.

Last year the Longhorns finished seventh in the Big 12 under head coach Steve Sarkisian. It was their lowest finish in the conference since the Big 12 divisions were unified in 2011.

With Baylor and Oklahoma State coming off a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game and Oklahoma still being Oklahoma despite losing Lincoln Riley, Texas doesn't seem to have the hype train chugging quite yet.

Perhaps Sarkisian will be able to spark a big turnaround in 2022. But he'll have his work cut out for him with Alabama coming to Austin in Week 2.

Do Texas deserve to be ranked outside of the top three in the Big 12?